Los Backstreet Boys lanzan nuevo sencillo y video

Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean y Howie Dorough reanudarán una residencia musical en Las Vegas de 21 conciertos en julio

Foto: Especial

Los Backstreet Boys tienen un nuevo sencillo. El quinteto lanzó el jueves “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, junto a un video que los muestra bailando en sintonía.

El cantante Nick Carter agradeció en Twitter a sus fans por sus 25 años de apoyo.

Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean y Howie Dorough reanudarán una residencia musical en Las Vegas de 21 conciertos en julio.

