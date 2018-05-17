Los Backstreet Boys lanzan nuevo sencillo y video

Los Backstreet Boys tienen un nuevo sencillo. El quinteto lanzó el jueves “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, junto a un video que los muestra bailando en sintonía.

El cantante Nick Carter agradeció en Twitter a sus fans por sus 25 años de apoyo.

New @backstreetboys single AND video out now!!! Thank YOU for sticking with us for 25 years… here’s to the next chapter!!#DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART #letsgohttps://t.co/NWiAb3FZbn pic.twitter.com/B5oGENjzO2

— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) 17 de mayo de 2018