“Gracias por inspirarnos”, The Big Bang Theory se despide de Hawking

Tras la muerte del físico Stephen Hawking a los 76 años de edad, los actores que participan en la serie televisiva “The Big Bang Theory” mostraron su admiración por el poseedor de una de las mentes más brillantes y quien también actuó con ellos.

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy

— The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) 14 de marzo de 2018