“Gracias por inspirarnos”, The Big Bang Theory se despide de Hawking

Los actores de la serie televisiva mostraron su admiración por el poseedor de una de las mentes más brillantes; participó en uno de los capítulos

Por
La Razón Online
-

Tras la muerte del físico Stephen Hawking a los 76 años de edad, los actores que participan en la serie televisiva “The Big Bang Theory” mostraron su admiración por el poseedor de una de las mentes más brillantes y quien también actuó con ellos.

La participación del científico ocurrió en la quinta temporada de la serie humorística en el año 2012. En dicho episodio, uno de sus protagonistas —Sheldon Cooper— tiene la oportunidad de conocer a Stephen Hawking —interpretado por él mismo— pero el físico le demuestra que tiene un error en una de sus teorías. Es tal la humillación que siente Sheldon ante uno de sus ídolos, que se acaba desmayando frente a él.

El dato

  • El resultado del episodio tuvo una audiencia de 13 millones de espectadores

