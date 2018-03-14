“Gracias por inspirarnos”, The Big Bang Theory se despide de Hawking

Tras la muerte del físico Stephen Hawking a los 76 años de edad, los actores que participan en la serie televisiva “The Big Bang Theory” mostraron su admiración por el poseedor de una de las mentes más brillantes y quien también actuó con ellos.
In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy
— The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) 14 de marzo de 2018
La participación del científico ocurrió en la quinta temporada de la serie humorística en el año 2012. En dicho episodio, uno de sus protagonistas —Sheldon Cooper— tiene la oportunidad de conocer a Stephen Hawking —interpretado por él mismo— pero el físico le demuestra que tiene un error en una de sus teorías. Es tal la humillación que siente Sheldon ante uno de sus ídolos, que se acaba desmayando frente a él.
El dato
- El resultado del episodio tuvo una audiencia de 13 millones de espectadores
It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone 🙏🏼 #stephenhawking ♥
dlm