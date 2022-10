WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open AKRON: Victoria Azarenka avanza a semifinales después de eliminar a Coco Gauff

Guadalajara Semifinal No.1 set:



[5] Jessica Pegula vs. Victoria Azarenka.



Azarenka holds off Coco Gauff 76 46 63 to advance to her 1st SF of the season.



Pegula beats Sloane Stephens 62 62 to advance to her 5th SF of 2022 and 4th at the WTA 1000-level this season. pic.twitter.com/F65IkLI16T