Globos de Oro 2026: Todos los nominados de los premios al cine y la tv

Te compartimos los primeros detalles sobre los proyectos que quedaron nominados para los Globos de Oro

Globos de Oro 2026
Globos de Oro 2026 Foto: AP
Por:
Mariana Garibay

Se ha revelado la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 que celebrará su edición número 83 el próximo 11 de enero en un evento transmitido a través de CBS y Paramount+, bajo la conducción de Nikki Glaser.

Destaca en nominaciones la comedia negra Una Batalla tras Otra de Paul Thomas Anderson y protagonizada por Leonardo Di Caprio al obtener nueve posiciones en los Globos de Oro.

Le sigue Valor Sentimental protagonizada por Stellan Skarsgard con ocho nominaciones y después, la cinta de terror Pecadores con siete. Otro hito fue que Cynthia Erivo se convirtió en la primera actriz negra en ser nominada a Mejor actriz en una película de comedia/musical por su personaje como Elphaba en Wicked.

Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

Mejor película – Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película – Musical o comedia

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor actriz en película – Drama

  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
  • Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
  • Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
  • Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
  • Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Mejor actor en película – Drama

  • Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
  • Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
  • Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
  • Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Mejor actriz en película – Musical/Comedia

  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
  • Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
  • Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
  • Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
  • Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Mejor actor en película – Musical/Comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
  • Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
  • Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
  • Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Mejor serie – Drama

  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Severance (Apple TV)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Mejor serie – Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (Hulu)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Studio (Apple TV)

Actriz en serie drama

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Britt Lower (Severance)
  • Helen Mirren (Mobland)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Actor en serie drama

  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
  • Diego Luna (Andor)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Task)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Actriz en serie comedia

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Actor en serie comedia

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
  • Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor película animada

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • Kpop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor canción original

  • “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You” – Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Mejor podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • Smartless
  • Up First
