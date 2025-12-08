Globos de Oro 2026: Todos los nominados de los premios al cine y la tv

Se ha revelado la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 que celebrará su edición número 83 el próximo 11 de enero en un evento transmitido a través de CBS y Paramount+, bajo la conducción de Nikki Glaser.
Destaca en nominaciones la comedia negra Una Batalla tras Otra de Paul Thomas Anderson y protagonizada por Leonardo Di Caprio al obtener nueve posiciones en los Globos de Oro.
Le sigue Valor Sentimental protagonizada por Stellan Skarsgard con ocho nominaciones y después, la cinta de terror Pecadores con siete. Otro hito fue que Cynthia Erivo se convirtió en la primera actriz negra en ser nominada a Mejor actriz en una película de comedia/musical por su personaje como Elphaba en Wicked.
Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026
Mejor película – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película – Musical o comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor actriz en película – Drama
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Mejor actor en película – Drama
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Mejor actriz en película – Musical/Comedia
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Mejor actor en película – Musical/Comedia
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Mejor serie – Drama
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Mejor serie – Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Actriz en serie drama
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Actor en serie drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Actriz en serie comedia
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Actor en serie comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor canción original
- “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First