Lluvias monzónicas dejan casi mil muertos y más de 2 millones de afectados en Pakistán

#ImageOfTheDay



In recent weeks, heavy monsoon rains and floods have affected more than 2 million people in #Pakistan



There are at least 903 casualties & the damages are very significant



⬇️Flooded areas, shown in red tones🟥, are visible in the #Sentinel1🇪🇺🛰️image of 22 August pic.twitter.com/DnsNCi3y1g