Canelo Álvarez vs William Scull: Sigue EN VIVO el round por round de la pelea en Arabia Saudita

The IBF Super Middleweight Champion William Scull is HERE!! 🇨🇺



🎟 Buy #CaneloScull on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv NOW



Live Now | #RiyadhSeason | Powered by @FATALFURY_PR City of Wolves @SNKPofficial | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/PI8p66H7hM