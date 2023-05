Abierto de Italia: Anhelina Kalinina vence en semis a la rusa Veronika Kudermetova y dedica su triunfo a Ucrania

👊🎾 Anhelina Kalinina wins another 3-setter in Rome to move into her maiden WTA 1000 final. "It's really important for me to win every match, because of what Ukraine goes through... I hope I can give a tiny light, some positive emotions to my country" 🇺🇦🙏



