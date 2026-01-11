Globos de Oro 2026: Todos los ganadores de los premios a lo mejor del cine y la TV

Este domingo 11 de enero se llevan a cabo los Globos de Oro 2026, una de las ceremonias de premios más importantes de la temporada de la galardones, donde se definen quiénes son los proyectos nominados que obtienen reconocimiento como lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
El fin de semana pasado arrancó la temporada de premios con los Critics Choice Awards y se definieron las mejores películas, series, producciones y actuaciones en la industria de entretenimiento este año. Ahora con los Globos de Oro 2026, llega la oportunidad de que películas como Una batalla tras otra o Frankenstein y series como The Pit, reafirmen su autoridad con nuevos galardones.
Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2025
A continuación, te compartimos a los ganadores de la más reciente edición de los importantes premios:
Mejor película – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película – Musical o comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor actriz en película – Drama
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Mejor actor en película – Drama
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Mejor actriz en película – Musical/Comedia
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Mejor actor en película – Musical/Comedia
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Mejor serie – Drama
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Mejor serie – Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Actriz en serie drama
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Actor en serie drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Actriz en serie comedia
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Actor en serie comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor canción original
- “Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
INFORMACIÓN EN DESARROLLO