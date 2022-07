Mauricio Kuri se reúne con la embajadora de México en Reino Unido

#Queretaro🇲🇽is not only a lovely tourist destination, but also an attractive endpoint for #FDI in the✈️🚀🛰️🚁industry!

I had a productive meeting with Governor @makugo to work together to promote Querétaro's industrial parks, dynamic services sector & advanced manufacturing in 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/d2j2qmypKH