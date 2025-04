¿Quieres asistir a la pelea del Canelo Álvarez en Arabia Saudita?; Esto es todo lo que gastarías

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated showdown: Fatal Fury – Canelo vs Scull 🥊🔥



🗓️ May 3rd

🕓 The Main Event starts at 6 am KSA time 😎🔥



Get your tickets now👇https://t.co/4pqdW7dcJp#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/widhp9TbK9