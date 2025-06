Pachuca falla en su debut en el Mundial de Clubes 2025 y pierde ante RB Salzburg

42' GOOOOOLLLL ⚽ Oscar Gloukh curves it in for @RedBullSalzburg



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/Pnrk81G2iE