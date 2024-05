Checo Pérez saldrá 11 en el Gran Premio de Emilia-Romaña de F1; Así largarán los pilotos el domingo

Max takes Pole in Imola!! 💪



Contrasting fortunes for Checo, who will start P11 after being knocked out in Q2.



Result 🏁 Max P1! 👏, PIA, NOR, LEC, SAI, RUS, TSU, HAM, RIC, HUL.#F1 #RedBullRacing #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/k23EWVqdlq