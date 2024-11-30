Cher y Belinda colaboran con una canción navideña; así suena el remix

Este viernes, se lanzó una colaboración entre Belinda y la legendaria Cher, una noticia que ha impactado a los fans de la cantante mexicana-española, pues nadie esperaba que la joven cantante tuviera una canción con la mujer que es conocida como la Diosa del Pop. Además, es una canción navideña, por lo que es perfecta para esta temporada.

La nueva canción de Cher está incluida en la Christmas Deluxe Edition del exitoso álbum navideño de la estrella internacional. La colaboración con Belinda mezcla el inglés con el español y promete conquistar a los fanáticos de la música navideña en América Latina y el resto del mundo. “Nunca suelo decir esto acerca de mis propios discos, pero estoy realmente orgullosa de este. Es uno de los momentos más destacados de mi carrera”, dijo Beli.

Ni Nostradamus hubiera podido predecir que algún día tendríamos una collab entre Cher y Belinda, Mucho menos que sería para una canción navideña en Spanglish.



A new peak of camp y mi nueva obsesión claro que sí 🩷❄️🪩 pic.twitter.com/U49X2wdJNz — Pako Salado (@pakosaladote) November 29, 2024

Así suena la canción de Cher con Belinda

Letra de ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’

No one on the streets and the city is quiet

I should be asleep by the heat of the fire

But I’m on my way out

And I’m gonna stay outI can feel the pulse as I walk in the door

Take me through the crowd to the middle of the floor

The red and the green lights

Are hitting me just rightNothing more, nothing less

I got one requestDJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here

And that’s the only thing I want this year

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It’s tough outside, but it’s love in here

And that’s the only thing I want this yearEverybody here must be feeling the same

Need a little joy and a little escape

Feeling a spirit

You just wanna hear itNothing more, nothing less

I got one requestDJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here

And that’s the only thing I want this year

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It’s tough outside, but it’s love in here

And that’s the only thing I want this yearThat’s the only thing I want this year

That’s the only thing I want this year

That’s the only thing I want this year

That’s the only thing I want this yearDJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing, dancing all night longDJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here

And that’s the only thing I want this year

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It’s tough outside, but it’s love in here

And that’s the only thing I want this yearThat’s the only thing I want this year (DJ, play a Christmas song)

That’s the only thing I want this year (I wanna be dancing all night long)

That’s the only thing I want this year (it’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here)

That’s the only thing I want this year