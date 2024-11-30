Cher y Belinda colaboran con una canción navideña; así suena el remix

Este viernes, se lanzó una colaboración entre Belinda y la legendaria Cher, una noticia que ha impactado a los fans de la cantante mexicana-española, pues nadie esperaba que la joven cantante tuviera una canción con la mujer que es conocida como la Diosa del Pop. Además, es una canción navideña, por lo que es perfecta para esta temporada.
La nueva canción de Cher está incluida en la Christmas Deluxe Edition del exitoso álbum navideño de la estrella internacional. La colaboración con Belinda mezcla el inglés con el español y promete conquistar a los fanáticos de la música navideña en América Latina y el resto del mundo. “Nunca suelo decir esto acerca de mis propios discos, pero estoy realmente orgullosa de este. Es uno de los momentos más destacados de mi carrera”, dijo Beli.
Así suena la canción de Cher con Belinda
Letra de ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’
No one on the streets and the city is quiet
I should be asleep by the heat of the fire
But I’m on my way out
And I’m gonna stay outI can feel the pulse as I walk in the door
Take me through the crowd to the middle of the floor
The red and the green lights
Are hitting me just rightNothing more, nothing less
I got one requestDJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here
And that’s the only thing I want this year
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It’s tough outside, but it’s love in here
And that’s the only thing I want this yearEverybody here must be feeling the same
Need a little joy and a little escape
Feeling a spirit
You just wanna hear itNothing more, nothing less
I got one requestDJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here
And that’s the only thing I want this year
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It’s tough outside, but it’s love in here
And that’s the only thing I want this yearThat’s the only thing I want this year
That’s the only thing I want this year
That’s the only thing I want this year
That’s the only thing I want this yearDJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing, dancing all night longDJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here
And that’s the only thing I want this year
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It’s tough outside, but it’s love in here
And that’s the only thing I want this yearThat’s the only thing I want this year (DJ, play a Christmas song)
That’s the only thing I want this year (I wanna be dancing all night long)
That’s the only thing I want this year (it’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here)
That’s the only thing I want this year