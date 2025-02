Premios Oscar 2025: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, LISA y las artistas que cantarán en la ceremonia

Three global superstars. One epic #Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema.



Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Tv8PoHWjL8