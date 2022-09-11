La Razón de México

Emmy 2022: estos son TODOS los nominados a los premios

Los premios Emmy 2022 son este lunes; conoce a todos los nominados

Emmy 2022: estos son TODOS los nominados a los premios
Emmy 2022: estos son TODOS los nominados a los premios
  Raúl Campos

Este lunes se van a celebrar los premios Emmy 2022, en los cuales se reconocerá a lo mejor de la TV, además de el desempeño de los actores en los diversos géneros.

La ceremonia será en vivo desde el Microsoft Theater en los Ángeles, California, y se transmitirá en México a través de TNT, canal en el cual también se verá la alfombra roja.

Te presentamos la lista con todos los nominados de los Emmy 2022 para que armes tu quiniela y unas buenas apuestas.

Nominados de los Emmy 2022

Mejor serie de drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • El juego del calamar
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Miniserie o película para TV

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Mejor actor de drama

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott - Severance
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession

Mejor actriz de drama

  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets
  • Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Mejor actor de reparto de drama

  • Nicholas Braun - Succession
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • John Turturro - Severance
  • Christopher Walken - Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

Mejor actriz de reparto de drama

  • Patricia Arquette - Severance
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Bil Hader - Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult - The Great
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan - Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan - Barry
  • Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler - Barry
  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia

  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para TV

  • Colin Firth - The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton - Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para TV

  • Toni Collette - The Staircase
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Lili James - Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson - Impeachment
  • Margaret Qualley - Maid
  • Amanda Saefried - The Dropout

Mejor actor invitado en drama

  • Adrien Brody - Succession
  • James Cromwell - Succession
  • Colman Domingo - Euphoria
  • Arian Moayed - Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

  • Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter - Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

  • Connie Britton - The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Mejor programa talk show o de variedades

  • The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
  • Late night with Seth Myers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality show

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
  • Nailed It
  • Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice
