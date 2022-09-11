Emmy 2022: estos son TODOS los nominados a los premios

¿Ya los viste?
Este lunes se van a celebrar los premios Emmy 2022, en los cuales se reconocerá a lo mejor de la TV, además de el desempeño de los actores en los diversos géneros.
La ceremonia será en vivo desde el Microsoft Theater en los Ángeles, California, y se transmitirá en México a través de TNT, canal en el cual también se verá la alfombra roja.
Te presentamos la lista con todos los nominados de los Emmy 2022 para que armes tu quiniela y unas buenas apuestas.
Nominados de los Emmy 2022
Mejor serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- El juego del calamar
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miniserie o película para TV
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Mejor actor de drama
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Mejor actriz de drama
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor actor de reparto de drama
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- John Turturro - Severance
- Christopher Walken - Severance
- Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
Mejor actriz de reparto de drama
- Patricia Arquette - Severance
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
Mejor actor de comedia
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bil Hader - Barry
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan - Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para TV
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para TV
- Toni Collette - The Staircase
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Lili James - Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Amanda Saefried - The Dropout
Mejor actor invitado en drama
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Poulter - Dopesick
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick
Mejor programa talk show o de variedades
- The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
- Late night with Seth Myers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality show
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
- Nailed It
- Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
