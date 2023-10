Jimin de BTS cumple 28 años y las ARMY enloquecen en redes: 'te amamos, dios'

Happy birthday Jimin!🥳



Our lovely Jimin, thank you for all that you are. You inspire us to be our best selves, to live to the fullest and love deeply. We love you so much~ ❤️#HappyJiminDay#OurHoneyJimin#28YearsWithOurLove#ThankYouForBeingJiminpic.twitter.com/67rzHcPdyM