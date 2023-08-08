No te lo pierdas
MTV VMAs 2023: Conoce la lista completa de nominados; Shakira y Taylor Swift encabezan las premios
Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los MTV VMAs 2023; las mujeres encabezan las categorías; Shakira y Taylor Swift, las más nominadas
Unos de los premios más esperados por los fans de la música son los MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs 2023) y en esta ocasión está dominado por las mujeres, ya que las famosas encabezan la lista de nominados en las categorías más importantes.
La cantante Taylor Swift lidera la lista de nominaciones con un total de 8, donde se destacan las categorías de Artista del Año, Video del Año y Canción del Año. Karol G y Shakira también alcanzaron importantes nominaciones.
Los premios MTV VMAs 2023 se llevan a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre en una transmisión en vivo por el canal de MTV, así que no te la pierdas, por eso te dejamos la lista de nominados.
Lista de nominados de los MTV VMAs 2023
Video del año
- Doja Cat - "Attention"
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy"
- SZA - "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Artista del año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy"
- Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"
- SZA - "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Mejor artista nuevo
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
#VMA Artist of the Year Nominees— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 8, 2023
🚀 @Beyonce
🚀 @DojaCat
🚀 @karolg
🚀 @NICKIMINAJ
🚀 @Shakira
🚀 @taylorswift13
Mejor colaboración
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
- Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
- Karol G, Shakira - "TQG"
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
Mejor canción pop
- Demi Lovato - "Swine"
- Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"
- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
- P!NK - "TRUSTFALL"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Mejor canción hip-hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"
- GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"
- Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody"
- Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
Mejor canción R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay"
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"
- SZA - "Shirt"
- Toosii - "Favorite Song"
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way"
Mejor canción alternativa
- Blink-182 - "EDGING"
- boygenius - "the film"
- Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like A Grudge"
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"
- Paramore - "This Is Why"
- Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck"
Mejor canción latina
- Anitta - "Funk Rave"
- Bad Bunny - "Where she goes"
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"
- Bad Bunny - "un x100to"
- Karol G, Shakira - "TQG"
- Rosalía - "Despechá"
- Shakira - "Acróstico"
Mejor canción K-POP
- aespa - "Girls"
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"
- FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid"
- SEVENTEEN - "Super"
- Stray Kids - "S-Class"
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride"
Video for good
- Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You" (Orchestral)
- Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"
- Demi Lovato - "Swine"
- Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"
- Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"
- Maluma - "La Reina"
Mejor coreografía
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco - "Middle Of A Breakup" - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor edición
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - Edited by Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus - "River" - Edited by Brendan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA - "Kill Bill" - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Edited by Chancler Haynes
