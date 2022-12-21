La Razón de México

México presente

Premios Oscar 2023: TODOS los prenominados; ¡está Guillermo del Toro!

Se anunciaron a los prenominados para los Oscar 2023; Guillermo del Toro pone en alto a México con su “Pinocho”

Premios Oscar 2023: TODOS los prenominados ¡está Guillermo del Toro!
Premios Oscar 2023: TODOS los prenominados ¡está Guillermo del Toro!Archivo
Por:
  • Raúl Campos

La Academia de Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos publicó la lista de prenominados para los Premios Oscar 2023 en algunas categorías y destaca que México está presente.

Y es que “Pinocho” de Guillermo del Toro fue prenominada en tres categorías: Mejor Sonido, Mejor Canción y Mejor banda Sonora. “Bardo” de Alejandro González Iñárritu está en Mejor Película Internacional.

La lista no incluye las categorías principales como Mejor Película y Director. Los nominados de los Oscar 2023 serán anunciados el 24 de enero y la ceremonia se celebrará el 12 de marzo.

Mejor Sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro 
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Argentina / Argentina, 1985
  • Austria / Corsage
  • Bélgica / Close
  • Camboya / Return to Seoul
  • Dinamarca / Holy Spider
  • Francia / Saint Omer
  • Alemania / All Quiet on the Western Front
  • India / Last Film Show
  • Irlanda / The Quiet Girl
  • México / Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
  • Marruecos / The Blue Caftan
  • Paquistan / Joyland
  • Polonia / EO
  • Corea / Decision to Leave
  • Suecia / Cairo Conspiracy

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Nope
  • Thirteen Lives
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Blonde
  • Crimes of the Future
  • Elvis
  • Emancipation
  • The Whale

Mejor Documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Bad Axe
  • Children of the Mist
  • Descendant
  • Fire of Love
  • Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
  • Hidden Letters
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • The Janes
  • Last Flight Home
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny
  • Retrograde
  • The Territory

Mejor Cortometraje

  • American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
  • Anastasia
  • Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
  • As Far as They Can Run
  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • The Flagmakers
  • Happiness Is £4 Million
  • Haulout
  • Holding Moses
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Nuisance Bear
  • Shut Up and Paint
  • Stranger at the Gate
  • 38 at the Garden

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Black Slide
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Debutante
  • The Flying Sailor
  • The Garbage Man
  • Ice Merchants
  • It’s Nice in Here
  • More than I Want to Remember
  • My Year of Dicks
  • New Moon
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
  • Passenger
  • Save Ralph
  • Sierra
  • Steakhouse

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Devotion
  • Don't Worry Darling
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Nope
  • She Said
  • The Woman King
  • Women Talking

Mejor Canción

  • "Time" / Amsterdam
  • "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" / Avatar: The Way of Water
  • "Lift Me Up" / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • "This Is A Life" / Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • "Ciao Papa" / Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • "Til You’re Home" / A Man Called Otto
  • "Naatu Naatu" / RRR
  • "My Mind & Me" / Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • "Good Afternoon" / Spirited
  • "Applause" / Tell It like a Woman
  • "Stand Up" / Till
  • "Hold My Hand" / Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Dust & Ash" / The Voice of Dust and Ash
  • "Carolina" / Where the Crawdads Sing
  • "New Body Rhumba" / White Noise
también lee: