México presente
Premios Oscar 2023: TODOS los prenominados; ¡está Guillermo del Toro!
Se anunciaron a los prenominados para los Oscar 2023; Guillermo del Toro pone en alto a México con su “Pinocho”
La Academia de Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos publicó la lista de prenominados para los Premios Oscar 2023 en algunas categorías y destaca que México está presente.
Y es que “Pinocho” de Guillermo del Toro fue prenominada en tres categorías: Mejor Sonido, Mejor Canción y Mejor banda Sonora. “Bardo” de Alejandro González Iñárritu está en Mejor Película Internacional.
La lista no incluye las categorías principales como Mejor Película y Director. Los nominados de los Oscar 2023 serán anunciados el 24 de enero y la ceremonia se celebrará el 12 de marzo.
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Película Internacional
- Argentina / Argentina, 1985
- Austria / Corsage
- Bélgica / Close
- Camboya / Return to Seoul
- Dinamarca / Holy Spider
- Francia / Saint Omer
- Alemania / All Quiet on the Western Front
- India / Last Film Show
- Irlanda / The Quiet Girl
- México / Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
- Marruecos / The Blue Caftan
- Paquistan / Joyland
- Polonia / EO
- Corea / Decision to Leave
- Suecia / Cairo Conspiracy
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Mejor Cortometraje
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don't Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Mejor Canción
- "Time" / Amsterdam
- "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" / Avatar: The Way of Water
- "Lift Me Up" / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "This Is A Life" / Everything Everywhere All at Once
- "Ciao Papa" / Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- "Til You’re Home" / A Man Called Otto
- "Naatu Naatu" / RRR
- "My Mind & Me" / Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- "Good Afternoon" / Spirited
- "Applause" / Tell It like a Woman
- "Stand Up" / Till
- "Hold My Hand" / Top Gun: Maverick
- "Dust & Ash" / The Voice of Dust and Ash
- "Carolina" / Where the Crawdads Sing
- "New Body Rhumba" / White Noise
