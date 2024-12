6 formas de lucir las uñas rojas ideales para Navidad 2024

christmas candy cat eye nails 🥰🍬🎄❤️🍫✨ products used: • palette ring from @Viva le vita • gel polishes from @Dndgel.Europe in shades ‘left him on red DV163’, ‘ruby mirage 03’, ‘french tips DND473’, magnet, & topcoat - code nailologist for 20% off • liner brush from @wanderGEL official - code NAILOLOGIST10 for 10% off • rings from @Monica Vinader #nails #nailinspo #nailart #naildesign #nailarttutorial #nailtutorial #christmasnails #xmasnails #festivenails #holidaynails