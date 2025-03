¡Sencillas y deliciosas! Recetas de Huitlacoche para cocinar en Cuaresma 2025

Have you ever tried huitlacoche (I am sorry in advance if I pronounced it wrong)?! Also known as the Mexican truffle 🌽 it’s been a delicacy in Mexico since the Aztec Empire. It is the fungus that grows on corn and trust me when I tell you it’s delicious! It has the flavor of corn with hints of vinegar, mushrooms, and a slight sweetness. It tastes good raw but when cooked a little bit the texture gets slightly more soft and enjoyable. I did a quick toss in garlic butter as well as dehydrating some to make the finishing salt. Using corn tortilla quesadillas with chihuahua cheese as the taco shells (I’m not sure what it’s called using double layered cheesy tortillas as taco shells so I’m sure someone could help me with that). This ingredient at least to me is super special and I didn’t want to add too much for garnish so I used the huitlacoche salt, cilantro, and a charred lime 🤤 Next time you find fungus in your corn fry it up in some garlic butter you won’t regret it #tiktoktaughtme #huitlacoche #tacos