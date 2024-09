‘Helene’ toca tierra como huracán categoría 4 en Florida, Estados Unidos

11:20pm EDT 26th September -- #Hurricane #Helene has made landfall in the Florida Big Bend region at around 11:10pm EDT just E of the mouth of the Aucilla

River.



Max sustained winds at landfall were estimated at 140 mph & a min pressure of 938 mb.



