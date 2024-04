VIDEO. Avión aterriza de emergencia en Japón mientras le salía humo

On the evening of the 24th, All Nippon Airways Flight 71, operated by a 2011 built Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (JA804A) from Tokyo Haneda (HND) that landed at New Chitose Sapporo Airport (CTS) experienced a hudraulic fluid leak, and emitted smoke from the wing area of the aircraft.… pic.twitter.com/RJZGlOVM2a