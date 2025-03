Fotos al estilo Ghibli desatan polémica, ¿es correcto recrear el arte de Hayao Miyazaki con IA?

Generating Studio Ghibli inspired art through the use of AI goes completely against what Hayao Miyazaki stands for and feels like such a disrespect to the hardworking artists of Studio Ghibli.. Reminder that AI artwork, especially the new update to create Ghibli inspired art, is merely stealing the ideas and labor of actual artists to generate some slop artificial recreation. Basically, f*ck AI, all my homies hate AI. (Video is from a 2016 meeting where Miyazaki was shown an AI animation demo) #moviememes #cinemamemes #filmmemes #filmstagram #a24 #mubi #letterboxd #cillianmurphy #criterioncollection #film #movie #cinema #a24films #letterboxd #christophernolan #davidlynch #lalaland #interstellar #pulpfiction #studioghibli #filmtok #seanbaker #mikeymadison #filmstagram #anora #nosferatu