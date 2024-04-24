Ya fue detenido
VIDEO | Taxista intenta cobrar 17 mil pesos por un servicio a turista extranjero
El chofer due denunciado a través de redes sociales por una de sus víctimas
Un caso que se hizo popular en las redes sociales a través de un video y que hoy ya tiene a un hombre detenido. Un turista extranjero denunció que un taxista intentó cobrarles 17 mil pesos por llevarlo de la terminal 4 a la terminal 3 del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún, considerando esto una estafa.
De acuerdo a diversos reportes, elementos de la Guardia Nacional identificaron al chofer y también lo detuvieron, luego de la denuncia que el turista realizó ante las autoridades locales.
PART 1 - EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️♬ original sound - Xavier Cormier
¿Cómo sucedió todo?
A través de X, antes Twitter, se dio a conocer la denuncia que un turista extranjero realizó tras abordar un taxi que lo intentó estafar, queriendo cobrar por su servicio 17 mil pesos. "Este taxi me robó mil dólares de terminal 4 a terminal 3. Mientras llamaba a seguridad, intentó escapar con mi maleta. Por buena suerte, pude saltar al coche y sacar mis maletas. Casi me rompí la pierna", explicó el hombre de nacionalidad canadiense en el video que se hizo viral.
Al difundirse el video por la mayoría de las plataformas sociales, la secretaria del gobierno de Quintana Roo, Cristina Torres, dio a conocer que el turista recuperó su dinero y que con el apoyo de la Guardia Nacional, se logró la detención del chofer y la recuperación del dinero que previamente el taxista robó al turista.
"Entiendo que en el momento, el turista hace la denuncia con la persona que lo trasladó en el sitio. Llega apoyo de la Guardia Nacional, de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana y logran que se devolviera el cobro al usuario", refirió la funcionaria.
