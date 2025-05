Así fue la épica entrada del Canelo Álvarez con Luis R. Conríquez para su pelea contra William Scull (VIDEO)

.@Canelo walks out with Luis R. Conriquez for his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship bout 🇲🇽🎶



🎟 Buy #CaneloScull on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv NOW



Live Now | #RiyadhSeason | Powered by @FATALFURY_PR City of Wolves @SNKPofficial | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/571Zktt3WA