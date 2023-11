Last night we witnessed the end of a hype job known as Demetrius Andrade when David Benavidez retired him after round 6.. I remember all the racists claiming “canelo and GGG are avoiding a true black American 🇺🇸 warrior in Andrade”… 😅😅😂🤷🏻‍♂️ #BenavidezAndrade pic.twitter.com/P4Wzgco8Ri