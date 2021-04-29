La Razón de México

Billboard Music Awards 2021: conoce a TODOS los ganadores en VIVO

The Weeknd es el máximo nominado a los Billboard de la Música 2021 con 16 candidaturas, de las cuales ya obtuvo siete; BTS ya gano tres de sus cuatro candidaturas

The Weeknd lidera los Billboard Awards 2021; BTS aspira a 4 premiosEspecial
Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 so celebran la noche de este 23 de mayo y The Weeknd es el máximo nominado con 16 candidaturas, de las cuales ya gano 7, entre ellas Mejor Artista Masculino y Mejor Artista de R&B.

A través de sus redes sociales, los Billboard Music Awards dieron a conocer los ganadores de las categorías que no serán transmitidas durante el show, as cuales son la gran mayoría.

La emblemática agrupación de k-pop BTS  también ya gano 3 de sus 4 nominaciones:  Mejor Dúo/Grupo, Top Selling Song y Top Song Sales Artist.

Conoce a TODOS los ganadores:

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Pop Smoke

Top Billboard Hot 100 Artist

  • DaBabyDrake
  • Dua Lipa
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Mejor Artista

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Pop Smoke
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Femenino

  • Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Masculino

  • The Weeknd

Mejor Canción Latina

  • "Dákiti" - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

Mejor Canción de Rock

  • "Bang!" - AJR

Mejor Artista Gospel

  • Kanye West

Mejor Álbum Cristiano

  • "Peace" - Bethel Music
  • "Grave Into Gardens" - Elevation Worship
  • "My Gift" - Carrie Underwood
  • "Holy Water" - We The Kingdom
  • "Rescue Story" - Zach Williams

Mejor Artista R&B

  • The Weeknd

Mejor Artista R&B Masculino

  • The Weeknd

Top Social Artist

  • BTS

Mejor Dúo o Grupo

  • BTS

Mejor Canción Country

  • "I Hope" - Gabby Barrett

Mejores Canciones de Streaming

  • Drake

Mejor Artista Cristiano

  • Elevation Worship

Mejor Artista Rap Masculino 

  • Pop Smoke

Mejor Artista Rap Femenina

  • Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor Artista Dance/Electronico

  • Lady Gaga

Mejor Artista Latino

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Mejor Artista Rap

  • Pop Smoke

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Mejor Grupo o Dúo Country

  • Florida Georgia Line

Mejor Colaboración

  • "I Hope" - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

MejorÁlbum Gospel

  • “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1” - Maverick City Music

Mejor Álbum Latino

  • "YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny

Mejor grupo o Dúo Latino

  • Eslabón Armado

Mejores Ventas de Canciones

  • BTS

Mejor Artista R&B Femenina

  • Doja Cat

Top Selling Song Finalists

  • "I Hope" - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
  • "Dynamite" - BTS
  • "WAP" - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
  • "Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion
  • "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Latina Femenina

  • Karol G

Mejor Artista Latino Masculino

  • Bad Bunny

Mejor Canción R&B

  • "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

Mejor Canción de Rap

  • "Mood" - 24KGOLDN ft. Iann Dior
  • "WAP" - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
  • "ROCKSTAR" - Da Baby ft- Roddy Rich
  • "WHATS POPPIN" - Jack Harlow ft. Da Baby, Tory Lanez y Lil Tunechi
  • "Savage" Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor Artista Country Masculino

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Mejor Artista Top Hot 100

  • Da Baby
  • Drake
  • Dua Lipa
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Mejor Canción Top Hot 100 

  • "Mood" - 24GLDN ft. Iann Dior
  • "I Hope" - Gabby Barret ft. Charlie Puth
  • "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown y Young Thug
  • "ROCKSTAR" - Da Baby ft. Roddy Rich
  • "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

Mejor Álbum Country

  • "My Gift" - Carrie Underwood

Mejor Canción Gospel

  • "Wash Us In The Blood" - Kanye West ft, Travis Scott

Mejor Artista Country

  • Cabby Barrett
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD
  • "My Turn" - Lil Baby
  • “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” - Pop Smoke
  • "Folklore" - Taylor Swift
  • "After Hours" - The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • The Weeknd

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electronico

  • "Chromatica" - Lady Gaga

Mejor Canción Cristiana

  • Elevation Worship ft- Brandon Lake

Mejor Canción en Radio

  • "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

Mejor Álbum de Rap

  • “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” - Pop Smoke

Mejor Artista Rock

  • AC/DC
  • AJR
  • Five Finger Dead Punch
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Álbum Rock

  • "Tickets to My Downfall" - Machine Gun Kelly

Mejor Álbum R&B 

  • "After Hours" - The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Country Femenina

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Maren Morris
  • Carrie Underwood

Mejor Canción de Streaming

  • "ROCKSTAR" - Da Baby ft. Roddy Ricch

