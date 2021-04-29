Fiesta musical
Billboard Music Awards 2021: conoce a TODOS los ganadores en VIVO
The Weeknd es el máximo nominado a los Billboard de la Música 2021 con 16 candidaturas, de las cuales ya obtuvo siete; BTS ya gano tres de sus cuatro candidaturas
Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 so celebran la noche de este 23 de mayo y The Weeknd es el máximo nominado con 16 candidaturas, de las cuales ya gano 7, entre ellas Mejor Artista Masculino y Mejor Artista de R&B.
A través de sus redes sociales, los Billboard Music Awards dieron a conocer los ganadores de las categorías que no serán transmitidas durante el show, as cuales son la gran mayoría.
but wait there's more... @theweeknd is taking home THREE more #BBMAs !!! he's still up for FIVE more tonight so watch the #BBMAs at 8ET/5PT on NBC to see if he takes home more !! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/TtTdwaumPJ— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 23, 2021
La emblemática agrupación de k-pop BTS también ya gano 3 de sus 4 nominaciones: Mejor Dúo/Grupo, Top Selling Song y Top Song Sales Artist.
HUGE congrats to @BTS_twt because they have already won THREE #BBMAs! they are still up for one more award tonight so watch at 8ET/5PT on NBC to see if they take home another !! pic.twitter.com/KBaS77krRj— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 23, 2021
Conoce a TODOS los ganadores:
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Pop Smoke
Top Billboard Hot 100 Artist
- DaBabyDrake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Mejor Artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Masculino
- The Weeknd
Mejor Canción Latina
- "Dákiti" - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez
Mejor Canción de Rock
- "Bang!" - AJR
Mejor Artista Gospel
- Kanye West
Mejor Álbum Cristiano
- "Peace" - Bethel Music
- "Grave Into Gardens" - Elevation Worship
- "My Gift" - Carrie Underwood
- "Holy Water" - We The Kingdom
- "Rescue Story" - Zach Williams
Mejor Artista R&B
- The Weeknd
Mejor Artista R&B Masculino
- The Weeknd
Top Social Artist
- BTS
Mejor Dúo o Grupo
- BTS
Mejor Canción Country
- "I Hope" - Gabby Barrett
Mejores Canciones de Streaming
- Drake
Mejor Artista Cristiano
- Elevation Worship
Mejor Artista Rap Masculino
- Pop Smoke
Mejor Artista Rap Femenina
- Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor Artista Dance/Electronico
- Lady Gaga
Mejor Artista Latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Mejor Artista Rap
- Pop Smoke
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Grupo o Dúo Country
- Florida Georgia Line
Mejor Colaboración
- "I Hope" - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
MejorÁlbum Gospel
- “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1” - Maverick City Music
Mejor Álbum Latino
- "YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny
Mejor grupo o Dúo Latino
- Eslabón Armado
Mejores Ventas de Canciones
- BTS
Mejor Artista R&B Femenina
- Doja Cat
Top Selling Song Finalists
- "I Hope" - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
- "Dynamite" - BTS
- "WAP" - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion
- "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Latina Femenina
- Karol G
Mejor Artista Latino Masculino
- Bad Bunny
Mejor Canción R&B
- "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
Mejor Canción de Rap
- "Mood" - 24KGOLDN ft. Iann Dior
- "WAP" - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- "ROCKSTAR" - Da Baby ft- Roddy Rich
- "WHATS POPPIN" - Jack Harlow ft. Da Baby, Tory Lanez y Lil Tunechi
- "Savage" Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor Artista Country Masculino
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Mejor Artista Top Hot 100
- Da Baby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Mejor Canción Top Hot 100
- "Mood" - 24GLDN ft. Iann Dior
- "I Hope" - Gabby Barret ft. Charlie Puth
- "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown y Young Thug
- "ROCKSTAR" - Da Baby ft. Roddy Rich
- "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
Mejor Álbum Country
- "My Gift" - Carrie Underwood
Mejor Canción Gospel
- "Wash Us In The Blood" - Kanye West ft, Travis Scott
Mejor Artista Country
- Cabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Top Billboard 200 Album
- "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD
- "My Turn" - Lil Baby
- “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” - Pop Smoke
- "Folklore" - Taylor Swift
- "After Hours" - The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
- The Weeknd
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electronico
- "Chromatica" - Lady Gaga
Mejor Canción Cristiana
- Elevation Worship ft- Brandon Lake
Mejor Canción en Radio
- "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
Mejor Álbum de Rap
- “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” - Pop Smoke
Mejor Artista Rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Dead Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Álbum Rock
- "Tickets to My Downfall" - Machine Gun Kelly
Mejor Álbum R&B
- "After Hours" - The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Country Femenina
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Mejor Canción de Streaming
- "ROCKSTAR" - Da Baby ft. Roddy Ricch
