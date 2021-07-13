La Razón de México

Se realizan en septiembre

Emmy 2021: Conoce la lista completa de los nominados

Este martes se dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Emmy 2021; destacan The Mandalorian, The Crown y WandaVision

Este martes se reveló la lista de los nominados a los Emmy 2021Foto: Especial
Por:
  • La Razón Online

Este martes 13 de julio se dieron a conocer a los nominados de los premios Emmy 2021, quienes competirán por el premio en la próxima ceremonia de la 73 edición de estos reconocidos galardones.

Los Emmy 2021 se llevarán a cabo el 19 de septiembre a las 19:00 horas, tiempo del centro de México. La lista de los nominados la dieron a conocer Ron Cephas Jones y su hija Jasmine Cephas Jones, quienes el año pasado se llevaron premios por “This is us” y “#FreeRyanShawn”.

Los programas que encabezan las nominaciones son The Mandalorian y The Crown con 24, seguidas de WandaVision con 23, El cuento de la criada con 21 y Saturday Night Live con 21.

Lista completa de los nominados a los Emmy 2021

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Kominsky Method
  • Ted Lasso
  • pen15

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • William H. Macy – Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

  • Aidy Bryant – Shrill
  • Kaley Cuco – The Flight Attendant
  • Allison Janney – Mom
  • Jean Smart – Hacks
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
  • Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
  • Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
  • Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia

  • Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
  • Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
  • Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
  • Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Mejor actriz invitada en serie de comedia

  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
  • Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Mejor serie dramática

  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This is Us
  • The Boys
Mejor actor en serie dramática

  • Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
  • BIlly Porter – Pose
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
  • Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
  • Mejor actriz en serie dramática
  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
  • Emma Corin – The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss- The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez – Pose
  • Jurene Smollet – Lovecraft Country
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

  • Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Emerald Fennell, The Crown
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática

  • Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
  • Charles Dance, The Crown
  • Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
  • Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática

  • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
  • Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • AI May Destroy You.
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • The Underground Railroad
  • WandaVision

Mejor película para televisión

  • Uncle Frank
  • Sylvie’s Love
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Mejor actor principal en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Paul Bettany – WandaVision
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor – Halston
  • Leslie Odom Jr. –Hamilton

Mejor actriz principal en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
  • Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
  • Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor serie de variedad talk show

  • Conan
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Mejor serie de variedad de sketches
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Saturday Night Live

Mejor reality de competencias

  • Nailed it!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice
  • The Amazing Race

Mejor anfitrión de reality

  • RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
  • Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
  • Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
  • Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Mejor serie animada

  • Big Mouth
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
  • The Simpsons
  • South Park: The Pandemic Special

Mejor serie animada de corta duración

  • Love, Death + Robots
  • Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
  • Once Upone a Snowman
  • Robot Chicken Endgame
