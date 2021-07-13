Se realizan en septiembre
Emmy 2021: Conoce la lista completa de los nominados
Este martes se dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Emmy 2021; destacan The Mandalorian, The Crown y WandaVision
Este martes 13 de julio se dieron a conocer a los nominados de los premios Emmy 2021, quienes competirán por el premio en la próxima ceremonia de la 73 edición de estos reconocidos galardones.
Los Emmy 2021 se llevarán a cabo el 19 de septiembre a las 19:00 horas, tiempo del centro de México. La lista de los nominados la dieron a conocer Ron Cephas Jones y su hija Jasmine Cephas Jones, quienes el año pasado se llevaron premios por “This is us” y “#FreeRyanShawn”.
Los programas que encabezan las nominaciones son The Mandalorian y The Crown con 24, seguidas de WandaVision con 23, El cuento de la criada con 21 y Saturday Night Live con 21.
Lista completa de los nominados a los Emmy 2021
Mejor serie de comedia
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Ted Lasso
- pen15
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy – Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Aidy Bryant – Shrill
- Kaley Cuco – The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney – Mom
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia
- Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Mejor actriz invitada en serie de comedia
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Mejor serie dramática
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This is Us
- The Boys
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- BIlly Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
- Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
- Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Emma Corin – The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
- Jurene Smollet – Lovecraft Country
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- AI May Destroy You.
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Mejor película para televisión
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie’s Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Mejor actor principal en miniserie o película para televisión
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Leslie Odom Jr. –Hamilton
Mejor actriz principal en miniserie o película para televisión
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor serie de variedad talk show
- Conan
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Mejor serie de variedad de sketches
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor reality de competencias
- Nailed it!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
- The Amazing Race
Mejor anfitrión de reality
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Mejor serie animada
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- The Simpsons
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
Mejor serie animada de corta duración
- Love, Death + Robots
- Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
- Once Upone a Snowman
- Robot Chicken Endgame
-
