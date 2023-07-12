No te los pierdas:
Emmy 2023: Conoce a TODOS los nominados de los premios
Se dieron a conocer todos los nominados de los premios Emmy 2023; conoce a cada producción y actor que aspira a una estatuilla
Este miércoles 12 de julio se dieron a conocer todos los nominados de los premios Emmy 2023, los cuales celebran a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense y el contenido de las plataformas de streaming.
Los Emmy 2023 se celebrarán el próximo 18 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos.
El anuncio de los nominados de los galardones ocurre en medio de una huelga de guionistas de Hollywood, la cual no da señales de terminar pronto.
Cabe destacar que la serie más nominada de este año es “Succession” de HBO Max, la cual tiene 27 menciones. Le siguen “The Lasto f Us” con 24 y “The White Lotus”, con 23.
Todos los nominados de los PRemios Grammy 2023
Mejor Serie Drama
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Last of Us
- 1923
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Mejor Serie Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Barry
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
- Poker Face
The #Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are:@andorofficial@BetterCallSaul@TheCrownNetflix@HouseOfDragon@TheLastofUsHBO@Succession#TheWhiteLotus@Yellowjackets96#Emmys #Emmys2023 #EmmyNoms #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/k79g04EwRD— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2023
Mejor Miniserie
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Black Bird
- Beef
- A Small Light
- Love & Death
Mejor Película de Televisión
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Fire Island
- Prey
- Reality
- Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe
Mejor Actriz en una Drama
- Sarah Snook — Succession
- Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets
- Helen Mirren — 1923
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor Actor en un Drama
- Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Jeremy Strong — Succession
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Harrison Ford — 1923
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Serie de Drama
- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul
- Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
- J. Smith Cameron — Succession
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- Carol Burnett — Better Call Saul
- Meghann Fahy — The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Mejor Actor Secundario en una Serie de Drama
- Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
- F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
- Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul
- Alan Ruck — Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
- Jonathan Banks — Better Call Saul
- Michael Imperioli — The White Lotu
- Matt Smith — House of the Dragon
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Miniserie o una Película
- Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
- Elizabeth Olsen — Love & Death
- Ali Wong — Beef
- Emily Blunt — The English
- Kathryn Hahn — Tiny Beautiful Things
- Sydney Sweeney — Reality
The #Emmy nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are:@AbbottElemABC#Barry@TheBearFX#JuryDuty@MaiselTV@OnlyMurdersHulu@TedLasso@WednesdayAddams#Emmys #Emmys2023 #EmmyNoms #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/CnaJCjb8ca— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 12, 2023
Mejor Actor principal en una Miniserie o una Película
- Evan Peters — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Taron Egerton — Black Bird
- Daniel Radcliffe — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Steve Carell — The Patient
- Steven Yeun — Beef
- Michael Shannon — George & Tammy
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Miniserie o una Película
- Niecy Nash-Betts — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Claire Danes — Fleishman is in Trouble
- Michael Learned — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Olivia Colman — Great Expectations
- Maria Bello — Beef
- Merritt Wever — Tiny Beautiful Things
- Lena Headey — White House Plumbers
Mejor Actor Secundario en una Miniserie o una Película
- Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Ray Liotta — Black Bird
- Jesse Plemons — Love & Death
- Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
- Justin Theroux — White House Plumbers
- Murray Bartlett — Welcome to Chippendales
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Serie de Comedia
- Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
- Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
- Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Sarah Goldberg — Barry
- Lisa Ann Walter — Abbott Elementary
Mejor Actor Secundario en una Serie de Comedia
- Harrison Ford — Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
- Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
- Henry Winkler — Barry
- Anthony Carrigan — Barry
- Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Late Night with Seth Meyers