Metallica toca 'A.D.O.' de El Tri en su tercer concierto en la CDMX | VIDEO

🇲🇽 TONIGHT IN MEXICO CITY 🇲🇽

Estadio GNP Seguro



Our final "No Repeat Weekend" of 2024 begins with @GretaVanFleet and @MammothWVH kicking things off.



If you're making your way to the show tonight, share your experience with #M72CDMX.



Posters from tonight's show, created by… pic.twitter.com/zSbf9VxQDt