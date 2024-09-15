Te contamos
Premios Emmy 2024: Ellos son los GANADORES de los galardones televisivos
De 'The Bear' a 'Bebé Reno', te decimos quienes son los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2024
La Academia de Arte y Ciencias de la Televisión celebró este domingo la 76va entrega edición de los Premios Emmy, los cuales reconocen por la excelencia en la industria de la televisión en los Estados Unidos en el Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles.
Fue en la semana pasada que se llevaron a cabo las premiaciones de los Emmy conocidas como los Creative Arts Emmys, donde Netflix consiguió 18 galardones y Apple TV+ logró 15 premios. En cuanto a las series, Shogun obtuvo 14 premios, The Bear logró siete galardones y Saturday Night Live consiguió seis estatuillas.
Además, se otorgaron cuatro categorías de actuación sobre los actores y actrices invitados. Jamie Lee Curtis y Jon Bernthal consiguieron el Emmy en la categoría de comedia por The Bear, mientras que en la de drama lo lograron Michaela Coel, por Mr & Mrs Smith y Néstor Carbonell, por Shogun.
Cabe mencionar que se trata de la segunda ocasión en el año en que se celebran los premios, pues la que se realizó en enero sucedió en dichas fechas por las huelgas en Hollywood, lo cual resultó en que se pospusiera el evento.
GANADORES de los Premios Emmy 2024
A continuación, te dejamos los nombres de los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2024:
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun (GANADOR)
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun (GANADORA)
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (GANADOR)
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Idris Elba, Hijack
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (GANADORA)
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series goes to Elizabeth Debicki for @TheCrownNetflix (@Netflix). Congratulations! 🤩 #76thEmmys #Emmys #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/r0mcdOYjYP— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 16, 2024
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (GANADOR)
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadow
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks (GANADOR)
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Theo James, The Gentlemen
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (GANADOR)
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
The #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series goes to Jeremy Allen White for @TheBearFX (@FXNetworks/@Hulu). Congratulations! 🤩 #76thEmmys #Emmys #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/AcD70WAmOT— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 16, 2024
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (GANADORA)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (GANADOR)
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- Baby Reindeer (GANADOR)
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (GANADOR)
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (GANADORA)
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo (GANADOR)
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor película para televisión
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White and Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
INFORMACIÓN EN DESARROLLO
-
¿Dónde ver completa la serie de La heredera multimillonaria divorciada?
-
Fiestas patrias 2024: ¿Quién estará en Toluca el 15 de septiembre para el Grito?
-
Rusia, Cuba y el olvido
-
¿La serie de La heredera multimillonaria divorciada llegará a Netflix? Esto se sabe
-
Fiestas Patrias 2024: ¿Quién estará en Cuautitlán Izcalli el 15 de septiembre para el Grito?