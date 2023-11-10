Imperdibles
Premios Grammy 2024: conoce a TODOS los nomiados
Los premios Grammy 2024 anunciaron a todos los nominados; Taylor Swift y SZA encabezan las listas
Los premios Grammy 2024 por revelaron a su lista completa de nominados y los fans de la música anglosajona y las swifties están de fiesta, pues Taylor Swift historia al convertirse en la primera persona con siete nominaciones en la categoría de Canción del Año con su éxito “Anti-Hero”.
Asimismo, Taylor Switf empató con Barbra Streisand en la mayor cantidad de nominaciones de todos los tiempos para una artista femenina con su álbum del año con “Midnights”: seis menciones en total.
No obstante, quien tuvo más nominaciones en general fue SZA, pues fue elegida para competir en nueve categorías. Otros de los nominados destacados son Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo.
Los premios Grammy 2024 se realizarán el próximo 4 de febrero en Los Ángeles, para que vayas armando tu quiniela desde ahora.
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
- Boygenius - “The Record”
- Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
- Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
- Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
- SZA - “SOS”
- Taylor Swift - “Midnights”
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste - “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
- Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”
- Killer Mike - “Michael”
- Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”
- Nas - “King’s Disease III”
- Travis Scott - “Utopia”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought - “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray - “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
- Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”
- Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
- Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”
- Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”
- Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA
- Brandy Clark - “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
- Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”
- Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”
- Metallica - “72 Seasons”
- Paramore - “This Is Why”
- Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
- Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
- Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
- Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
- Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
- Babyface - “Girls Night Out”
- Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”
- Emily King - “Special Occasion”
- Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
- Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”
- MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
- Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
- Coco Jones - “ICU”
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
- Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”
- Boygenius - “The Record”
- Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”
- Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma