Premios Grammy 2024: Ellos son TODOS los ganadores en EN VIVO

Este 4 de febrero se llevan a cabo las premiaciones por lo mejor de la música en los Premios Grammy; desde temprano, se anunciaron algunos de los ganadores de las categorias previas antes de que se televizara el importante evento, puesto que cabe destacar que los galardones cuentan con diversas categorías, al considerar desde el rap y el gospel, hasta la música urbana en español. te contamos todo sobre la premiación al momento:

Peso Pluma ha ganado su primer Grammy con su álbum "GÉNESIS", ganador en la categoría al Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana. pic.twitter.com/tlmtaJPLVi — LIT Culture (@LITCULTUREMAG) February 4, 2024

Ganadores de los Grammy 2024

Mejor Canción del Año

A&W - Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill - SZA

vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Mejor Grabación del Año

Worship - Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Kill Bill - SZA

Mejor Álbum del Año

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The record - Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Mejor Canción Pop Solista

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Mejor Canción Pop dúo/grupo

Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes

Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

Karma - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers GANADOR

Mejor grabación Pop Dance

Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue

One In A Million - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

Rush - Troye Sivan

Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

“-” (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - the Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) - Fred again..

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest for Fire - Skrillex

Mejor canción Rap

Attention - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

Barbie World from Barbie the Album - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

Just Wanna Rock - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

Rich Flex - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

Scientists & Engineers - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

Mejor interpretación Rap

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane GANADOR

Players - Coi Leray

Mejor Canción Rap Melódico

Attention - Doja Cat

Low - SZA

Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life - Lil Durk & J. Cole GANADOR

Sittin' On Top Of The World - Burna Boy & 21 Savage

Mejor álbum de Rap

Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS Metro Boomin

King's Disease III Nas

UTOPIA Travis Scott

Mejor Álbum Latino

La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor

A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

La Neta - Pedro Capó

Don Juan - Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum Música Urbana

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

Data - Tainy

Mejor Álbum Latino Rock o Alternativo

Martínez - Cabra

Leche De Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana - Juanes

De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 - Fito Paez

Mejor álbum de música mexicana

Bordado A Mano - Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez - Lila Downs

Motherflower - Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes - Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma GANADOR

Mejor Composición para Medio Audiovisual

Barbie World

Dance The Night

I’m Just Ken

Lift Me Up

What Was I Made For GANADOR

Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Audiovisual

Barbie - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans - John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson, composer

Mejor álbum R&B

Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación R&B

Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown

Back to Love - Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

ICU - Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét

Kill Bill - SZA

Mejor Canción R&B

Angel - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

Back to Love - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)

ICU - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

On My Mama - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

Snooze - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Mejor interpretación Rock

Sculptures of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than a Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - boygenius GANADOR

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

Mejor canción Rock

Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)

Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) GANADOR

Rescued - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Mejor Álbum Rock

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore GANADOR

In Times New Roman… - Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Álbum Alternativo

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Mejor canción alternativa

Belinda Says - Alvvays

Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It - boygenius

A&W - Lana Del Rey

This Is Why - Paramore