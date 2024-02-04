Grammys
Premios Grammy 2024: Ellos son TODOS los ganadores en EN VIVO
Descubre aquí el momento a momento de la importante premiación musical
Este 4 de febrero se llevan a cabo las premiaciones por lo mejor de la música en los Premios Grammy; desde temprano, se anunciaron algunos de los ganadores de las categorias previas antes de que se televizara el importante evento, puesto que cabe destacar que los galardones cuentan con diversas categorías, al considerar desde el rap y el gospel, hasta la música urbana en español. te contamos todo sobre la premiación al momento:
Peso Pluma ha ganado su primer Grammy con su álbum "GÉNESIS", ganador en la categoría al Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana. pic.twitter.com/tlmtaJPLVi— LIT Culture (@LITCULTUREMAG) February 4, 2024
Ganadores de los Grammy 2024
Mejor Canción del Año
A&W - Lana Del Rey
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill - SZA
vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Mejor Grabación del Año
Worship - Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
On My Mama - Victoria Monét
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Kill Bill - SZA
Mejor Álbum del Año
Midnights - Taylor Swift
SOS - SZA
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The record - Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Mejor Canción Pop Solista
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Mejor Canción Pop dúo/grupo
Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes
Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
Karma - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
Ghost In The Machine - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers GANADOR
Mejor grabación Pop Dance
Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
One In A Million - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
Rush - Troye Sivan
Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
“-” (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
Loading - James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
Strong - Romy & Fred again..
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling - the Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) - Fred again..
Kx5 - Kx5
Quest for Fire - Skrillex
Mejor canción Rap
Attention - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
Barbie World from Barbie the Album - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
Just Wanna Rock - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
Rich Flex - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
Scientists & Engineers - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)
Mejor interpretación Rap
The Hillbillies - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter - Black Thought
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane GANADOR
Players - Coi Leray
Mejor Canción Rap Melódico
Attention - Doja Cat
Low - SZA
Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage
All My Life - Lil Durk & J. Cole GANADOR
Sittin' On Top Of The World - Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Mejor álbum de Rap
Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLIANS Metro Boomin
King's Disease III Nas
UTOPIA Travis Scott
Mejor Álbum Latino
La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor
A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
La Neta - Pedro Capó
Don Juan - Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum Música Urbana
Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
Data - Tainy
Mejor Álbum Latino Rock o Alternativo
Martínez - Cabra
Leche De Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana - Juanes
De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223 - Fito Paez
Mejor álbum de música mexicana
Bordado A Mano - Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez - Lila Downs
Motherflower - Flor De Toloache
Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes - Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma GANADOR
Mejor Composición para Medio Audiovisual
Barbie World
Dance The Night
I’m Just Ken
Lift Me Up
What Was I Made For GANADOR
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Audiovisual
Barbie - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans - John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson, composer
Mejor álbum R&B
Girls Night Out - Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
Special Occasion - Emily King
Jaguar II - Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación R&B
Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
Back to Love - Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
ICU - Coco Jones
How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
Kill Bill - SZA
Mejor Canción R&B
Angel - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
Back to Love - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)
ICU - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
On My Mama - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
Snooze - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Mejor interpretación Rock
Sculptures of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
More Than a Love Song - Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough - boygenius GANADOR
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna - Metallica
Mejor canción Rock
Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)
Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)
Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) GANADOR
Rescued - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Mejor Álbum Rock
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore GANADOR
In Times New Roman… - Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
The Record - boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island - Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey
Mejor canción alternativa
Belinda Says - Alvvays
Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
Cool About It - boygenius
A&W - Lana Del Rey
This Is Why - Paramore
-
