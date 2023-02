Rihanna presume a su hijo portada de Vogue y confiesa que no duerme tras ser mamá (FOTOS)

In the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, @Rihanna is finally ready to introduce her first child to the world. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything,” she says of her roller-coaster first months as a mother – and now baby number two is on the way: https://t.co/nSCmGk3Fwh pic.twitter.com/lIQwQiHtvv