IMSS precisa sobre uso de Ivermectina que hizo en pacientes COVID; no fue un experimento, afirma

El Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) precisó sobre el uso que hizo del medicamento Ivermectina para tratamiento de COVID-19 en pacientes ambulatorios con sintomatología no grave, y afirmó que no se trató de un experimento.

"Durante las segunda y tercera olas de la pandemia de COVID-19, el IMSS empleó una estrategia integral de manejo de pacientes ambulatorios no graves, a quienes se recomendó el uso de Ivermectina con base en la evidencia científica disponible a nivel mundial en el año 2020. No se trató de un experimento.

"El medicamento se incluyó en los kits para pacientes ambulatorios, previa evaluación médica y con indicaciones complementarias de cuidados en casa y monitoreo de su sintomatología vía telefónica. En ningún momento se hicieron experimentos al respecto", apuntó el IMSS en un comunicado.

El uso de la Ivermectina, afirmó, estuvo recomendado en los pacientes con diagnóstico de neumonía leve o neumonía moderada estables, y candidatos potenciales para recibir atención domiciliaria, lo que representó entre el 10 y 15% de la población afectada.

La recomendación vino de un grupo de expertos neumólogos e infectólogos que consideraron la etapa de la pandemia, que había cobrado la vida de muchos mexicanos y apenas estaba por comenzar el programa de vacunación, por lo que se consideró su uso ante una situación de emergencia sanitaria, tomando en cuenta:

En ese momento, la inexistencia de algún tratamiento con eficacia comprobada, ni de estudios con un alto grado de evidencia.

El beneficio potencial de la Ivermectina en etapas tempranas, a partir de la evidencia disponible.

Su disponibilidad y alta seguridad clínica.

El componente ético que maximizó el beneficio sobre un riesgo prácticamente nulo.

Esta estrategia también incluyó el uso de pruebas rápidas para el diagnóstico oportuno, recomendaciones de cuidados en casa, cubrebocas, oxímetro, algunos medicamentos, y de manera importante el seguimiento telefónico de la sintomatología de los pacientes para detectar casos graves y su hospitalización oportuna en caso necesario.

Este medicamento está aprobado en el país, ha sido utilizado para tratar diversas parasitosis y otras enfermedades con mucho éxito, sin efectos adversos severos.

En el seguimiento de esta estrategia se realizó una evaluación que documentó la disminución de la necesidad de hospitalización, atribuible a la estrategia integral de atención de los pacientes.

En agosto de 2021 el Gobierno Federal emitió la Guía Clínica para el tratamiento de la COVID-19 en México, en donde no recomienda el uso de este medicamento, por lo cual el IMSS dejó de incluirlo en los kits de tratamiento entregados en los Módulos de Atención Respiratoria del Seguro Social (MARSS) durante la cuarta ola.

Enlista principales características de estudios sobre el uso de Ivermectina en COVID-19:

Artículos académicos con evidencia a favor de Ivermectina

Evidencia que Ivermectina no tiene efectos secundarios

Ensayos Clínicos en proceso

