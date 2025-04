EU impondrá aranceles de 104% a China a partir de mañana: Portavoz de la Casa Blanca

🚨 'WHEN AMERICA IS PUNCHED, HE PUNCHES BACK HARDER!': WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lays down the hammer and says 104% tariffs on China go into effect TONIGHT until they make a deal.



"China has to make a deal... it was a mistake for China to retaliate. The president -… pic.twitter.com/cUQ5nQxRZ4