Chocan de frente 2 trenes en Alemania; hay un muerto

🇩🇪 Two S-Bahn S7 trains collided head on at 1635 near Schäftlarn, Munich on a single track.

A person died 14 were injured, 95 travellers were present on trains.

Following the impact, a train left the tracks but remained standing. https://t.co/BeBp8OXJ3o pic.twitter.com/q8WIOTAVVF