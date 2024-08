Demócratas oficializan nominación de Kamala Harris como su candidata

Sound up!

Georgia had the sickest delegate vote I've ever seen.

Lil Jon drops an improved "Turn Down for What."

100% Bonkers sauce. 100% Banging. 100% Fun.#DemocraticConvention #DNCConvention2024 #DNC #HarrisWalz2024 #HarrisWalz #DNC2024CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/joir0M6utJ