'Un violador puede estar entre tu familia y amigos', el mensaje de Gisèle Pelicot

Gisèle Pelicot walking to take the stand today, her strength echoing in every step:



“It’s not for us to have shame, it’s for them,” she told the court.



"I want all women who have been raped to say: Madame Pelicot did it, I can too. I don't want them to be ashamed any longer,"