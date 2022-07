Así se vivió el terremoto magnitud 7.1 que sacudió el norte de Filipinas (VIDEOS)

Philippines struck by 7 magnitude earthquake.



Built in 1591, Bantay Bell Tower in Ilocos Sur, crumbles after after the quake.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology said the epicentre of the quake was recorded 14 kilometres northwest of Tayum, Abra at 8:43 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Q2bpM6x8RY