NFL: Las Vegas Raiders tienen al jugador más caro de la NFL y no es un quarterback; conoce quién es

.@CrosbyMaxx ’s 3-year, $106.5M extension makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a $35.5 million average per year.



Largest Non-QB Contracts by APY in NFL History:

- Maxx Crosby: $35.5M per year

- Justin Jefferson: $35M per year

- Nick Bosa: $34M per year…