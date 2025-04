Jermaine Seoposenwe celebrates her goal 1-1 with Christina Burkenroad of Monterrey during the Quarter-Finals first second match between Monterrey and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2025, Liga MX Femenil at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on April 28, 2025 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Foto: MEXSPORT