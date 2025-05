Isaac del Toro marca un nuevo récord y sigue haciendo historia en el Giro de Italia

As of tomorrow, @ISAACDELTOROx1 will become the youngest rider in #GirodItalia history to wear the Maglia Rosa for 11 consecutive days 👚



He surpasses Fausto Coppi’s record of 10 days as a 20-year-old in 1940 🇮🇹



Another slice of history for El Torito 🩷🐂 #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/tiqbblhfus