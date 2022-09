F1 | VIDEO: ¿Checo Pérez revoluciona Singapur? Decenas de aficionados lo rodean y él se sube a una barda

CHECO!!! ~ 🇲🇽



We were so lucky to be RIGHTT THERE when he decided to come out for his jog!!#f1 #Formula1 #SingaporeGP #singapore #checoperez #redbullracing @SChecoPerez @redbullracing @F1NightRace @F1 pic.twitter.com/qvSOrulRa5