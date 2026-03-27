¿Quién era y de qué murió Lee Sang Bo? Actor de k-dramas

South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo found dead at age 45... Mourning in the South Korean film and television world: Actor Lee Sang Bo has died at the age of 45...The "private lives" star was found lifeless in his home; his life had recently been marked by severe personal crises... The actor was found dead in his house in Pyeongtaek on March 26, 2026... The news caused great shock in the entertainment industry. Lee had become known to a wide audience primarily through his role in the series "Private Lives"... Career shaken by serious allegations.. A pivotal moment in his life occurred in 2022. At that time, Lee Sang Bo came under police scrutiny for alleged drug use.... The allegations generated massive media attention and put the actor under considerable pressure. Later, however, it turned out to be a misunderstanding... Investigations by the National Forensic Service found no evidence of illegal substances. The investigation was closed and Lee was fully exonerated... Return to television.. After his exoneration, Lee Sang Bo returned to television. In 2023, he appeared in the series "Graceful Empire" and again received positive feedback from the audience... His career seemed to be stabilizing again. Furthermore, he signed a new contract with the Korea Management Group, which was seen as a fresh start in his career... Life away from the camera... Besides his work as an actor, Lee also dedicated himself to other projects. In his hometown of Pyeongtaek, he opened his own restaurant... He was personally involved there and was described by guests as a friendly and dedicated host. The business offered him an additional perspective outside the entertainment industry... Years of battling depression.. According to reports, Lee Sang Bo suffered from depression for many years. He occasionally spoke openly about his mental health struggles and how he coped with his illness on social media... His contributions provided insights into the challenges he faced, even despite treatment... Funeral in Pyeongtaek... The funeral service for the actor was held at Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Hall. The burial was scheduled for March 29th... The death of Lee Sang Bo has once again sparked discussions in South Korea about how to deal with mental illness and the pressures in the entertainment industry... RIP 🕯️🕊️ #korea #actor #rip #leesangbo #kdrama