Premios Tony 2026: Lista completa de nominados

Se ha revelado la lista completa de nominados a los premios Tony, que celebran lo mejor del teatro en producciones de Broadway. Este año, con apenas 11 obras en la temporada, dos de ellas lideran las candidaturas.
Los musicales The Lost Boys y Schmigadoon! son los más nominados a los Tony 2026, con 12 menciones en la lista de la edición 79 de los galardones. También destaca que Daniel Radcliffe competirá por el premio a Mejor Actor Protagonista en una Obra de Teatro.
Lista de nominados a los premios Tony 2026
Mejor musical
- ‘The Lost Boys’
- ‘Schmigadoon!’
- ‘Titaníque’
- ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’
Mejor obra
- ‘The Balusters’
- ‘Giant’
- ‘Liberation’
- ‘Little Bear Ridge Road’
Mejor reposición de una obra
- ‘Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman’
- ‘Becky Shaw’
- ‘Every Brilliant Thing’
- ‘Fallen Angels’
- ‘Oedipus’
Mejor reposición de un musical
- ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’
- ‘Ragtime’
- ‘Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show’
Mejor actor en una obra
- Will Harrison, ‘Punch’
- Nathan Lane, ‘Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman’
- John Lithgow, ‘Giant’
- Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Every Brilliant Thing’
- Mark Strong, ‘Oedipus’
Mejor actriz en una obra
- Rose Byrne, ‘Fallen Angels’
- Carrie Coon, ‘Bug’
- Susannah Flood, ‘Liberation’
- Lesley Manville, ‘Oedipus’
- Kelli O’Hara, ‘Fallen Angels’
Mejor actor en un musical
- Nicholas Christopher, ‘Chess’
- Luke Evans, ‘Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show’
- Joshua Henry, ‘Ragtime’
- Sam Tutty, ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’
- Brandon Uranowitz, ‘Ragtime’
Mejor actriz en un musical
- Sara Chase, ‘Schmigadoon!’
- Stephanie Hsu, ‘Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show’
- Caissie Levy, ‘Ragtime’
- Marla Mindelle, ‘Titanique’
- Christiani Pitts, ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’
Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical
- Shoshana Bean, ‘The Lost Boys’
- Hannah Cruz, ‘Chess’
- Rachel Dratch, ‘Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show’
- Ana Gasteyer, ‘Schmigadoon!’
- Nichelle Lewis, ‘Ragtime’
Mejor actor de reparto en un musical
- Ali Louis Bourzgui, ‘The Lost Boys’
- André De Shields, ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’
- Bryce Pinkham, ‘Chess’
- Ben Levi Ross, ‘Ragtime’
- Layton Williams, ‘Titanique’
Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra
- Betsy Aidem, ‘Liberation’
- Marylouise Burke, ‘The Balusters’
- Aya Cash, ‘Giant’
- Laurie Metcalf, ‘Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman’
- June Squibb, ‘Marjorie Prime’
Mejor actor de reparto en una obra
- Christopher Abbott, ‘Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman’
- Danny Burstein, ‘Marjorie Prime’
- Brandon J. Dirden, ‘Waiting for Godot’
- Alden Ehrenreich, ‘Becky Shaw’
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, ‘August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’
- Richard Thomas, ‘The Balusters’
Mejor dirección de una obra
- Nicholas Hytner, ‘Giant’
- Robert Icke, ‘Oedipus’
- Kenny Leon, ‘The Balusters’
- Joe Mantello, ‘Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman’
- Whitney White, ‘Liberation’
Mejor dirección de un musical
- Michael Arden, ‘The Lost Boys’
- Lear deBessonet, ‘Ragtime’
- Christopher Gattelli, ‘Schmigadoon!’
- Tim Jackson, ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’
- Zhailon Levingston y Bill Rauch, ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’
Mejor coreografía
- Christopher Gattelli, ‘Schmigadoon!’
- Ellenore Scott, ‘Ragtime’
- Ani Taj, ‘Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show’
- Omari Wiles y Arturo Lyons, ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’
- Lauren Yalango-Grant y Christopher Cree Grant, ‘The Lost Boys’
Mejor libreto de un musical
- ‘The Lost Boys’, David Hornsby y Chris Hoch
- ‘Schmigadoon!’, Cinco Paul
- ‘Titanique’, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli y Tye Blue
- ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’, Jim Barne y Kit Buchan
Mejor música original
- ‘Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman’ (Música: Caroline Shaw)
- ‘August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’ (Música: Steve Bargonetti)
- ‘The Lost Boys’ (Música y letras: The Rescues)
- ‘Schmigadoon!’ (Música y letras: Cinco Paul)
- ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’ (Música y letras: Jim Barne y Kit Buchan)