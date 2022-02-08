Oscar 2022: Conoce la lista completa de todas las nominaciones

Este martes 8 de febrero se llevaron a cabo las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2022, en las que se dieron a conocer las mejores producciones del cine que serán galardonadas en una ceremonia especial el próximo mes de marzo.

Las nominaciones fueron conducidas por los actores Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross, quienes presentaron las 23 categorías de los Oscar 2022.

México se hizo presente en los Oscar 2022 con la nominación de la cinta Nightmare Alley del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, el filme compite en la categoría de Mejor Película.

Las nominaciones las encabezó "The power of the dog", cinta que ganó como Mejor Película en los Globos de Oro 2022 y que se perfila como la favorita de los Oscar 2022.

Todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

A continuación te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022.

Mejor actor de reparto



Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

​Troy Kotsur - Coda

​Jesse Plemons - Power of the dong

​J.K. Simmons - Being the Richardos

​Kodi Smit-Mcphee - Power of the dog

Mejor actriz de reparto



Jessie Buckley - The lost Daughter

​Ariana Debose - West side story

​Judi Dench - Belfadt

​Kirsten Dunst - The power of the dog

​Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Mejor cortometraje animado



Affairs of the art

​Bestia

​Boxballet

​Robin Robin

​The windshield wiper

Mejor diseño de vestuario



Cruella

​Cyrano

​Dune

​Nightmare Alley

Mejor cortometraje



Ala Kachuu-take and run

​The long goodbye

​Please hold

​On my mind

​The dress

Mejor banda sonora

Dont look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Monthers

The Power of the dog

Mejor edición de sonido



Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The power of the dog

Wesr Side Story

Mejor guion adaptado



Coda

​Drive my car

​The lost daughter

​Dune

​The power of the dog

Mejor guion original

Belfast

​Don't look up

​King Richard

​Licorice pizza

​The wordt person in the world

Mejor actor



Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Will Smith - King Richard

​Andrew Garfield - Tik, tik... boom

​Denzel Washington - The tragedy of Macbeth

​Benedict Cumberbatch - The power of the dog

Mejor actriz



Olivia Colman - the last daughter

​Kristen Stewart - Spencer

​Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

​Jessica Chastain - The eyes of Tammy Faye

​Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

​Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

​Steven Spielberg - West side story

​Jane Campion - The Power of the dog

​Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive my car

Mejor película animada



Encanto

​Flee

​Luca

​Raya y el último dragón

​The mitchells vs the machines

Mejor película



Belfast

​Don't look up ​

Licorice pizza

The power of the dog ​

Nightmare Alley ​

West side story ​

Drive my car ​

Coda ​

King Richard

Mejor fotografía



Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental



Ascension

​Attica

​Flee

​Writing with fire

​Summer of soul (... or, when the revolution could not be televised)

Mejor documental corto



Audible

​The queen of basketball

​Lead me home

​Three songs for Benazir

​When we were bullies

Mejor edición



Don't look up

​King Richard

Dune

​Tik Tik... boom

The power of the dog

Mejor película internacional



Drive my car - Japón

​Flee - Dinamarca

​The hand of god - Italia

The worst person in the word - Noruega

Lunana: a yak in the classroom - Bután

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería



Coming 2 America

​Dune

​House of Gucci

​Cruella

​The eyes of Tammy Faye

Mejor canción original



"Be alive" - King Richard

​"Dos oruguitas" - Encanto

​"Down to joy" - Belfast

​"No time to die" - No time to die

​"Somehow you do" - Four good days

Mejor diseño de producción



Dune

​The power of the dog

​West side story

​The tragedy of Macbeth

​Nightmare Alley

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free guy

​Spider-man: No way home

​No time to die

​Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

