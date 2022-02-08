No te lo pierdas
Oscar 2022: Conoce la lista completa de todas las nominaciones
Estas son las nominaciones que hay en los premios Oscar 2022; hay 23 categorías que celebran lo mejor del cine este año
Este martes 8 de febrero se llevaron a cabo las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2022, en las que se dieron a conocer las mejores producciones del cine que serán galardonadas en una ceremonia especial el próximo mes de marzo.
Las nominaciones fueron conducidas por los actores Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross, quienes presentaron las 23 categorías de los Oscar 2022.
México se hizo presente en los Oscar 2022 con la nominación de la cinta Nightmare Alley del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, el filme compite en la categoría de Mejor Película.
Las nominaciones las encabezó "The power of the dog", cinta que ganó como Mejor Película en los Globos de Oro 2022 y que se perfila como la favorita de los Oscar 2022.
Todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022
A continuación te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - Coda
- Jesse Plemons - Power of the dong
- J.K. Simmons - Being the Richardos
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee - Power of the dog
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley - The lost Daughter
- Ariana Debose - West side story
- Judi Dench - Belfadt
- Kirsten Dunst - The power of the dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
Mejor cortometraje
- Ala Kachuu-take and run
- The long goodbye
- Please hold
- On my mind
- The dress
Mejor banda sonora
- Dont look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Monthers
- The Power of the dog
Mejor edición de sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- Wesr Side Story
Mejor guion adaptado
- Coda
- Drive my car
- The lost daughter
- Dune
- The power of the dog
Mejor guion original
- Belfast
- Don't look up
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- The wordt person in the world
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Andrew Garfield - Tik, tik... boom
- Denzel Washington - The tragedy of Macbeth
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The power of the dog
Mejor actriz
- Olivia Colman - the last daughter
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Jessica Chastain - The eyes of Tammy Faye
- Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg - West side story
- Jane Campion - The Power of the dog
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive my car
Mejor película animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- Raya y el último dragón
- The mitchells vs the machines
Mejor película
- Belfast
- Don't look up
- Licorice pizza
- The power of the dog
- Nightmare Alley
- West side story
- Drive my car
- Coda
- King Richard
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor largometraje documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Writing with fire
- Summer of soul (... or, when the revolution could not be televised)
Mejor documental corto
- Audible
- The queen of basketball
- Lead me home
- Three songs for Benazir
- When we were bullies
Mejor edición
- Don't look up
- King Richard
- Dune
- Tik Tik... boom
- The power of the dog
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my car - Japón
- Flee - Dinamarca
- The hand of god - Italia
- The worst person in the word - Noruega
- Lunana: a yak in the classroom - Bután
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Coming 2 America
- Dune
- House of Gucci
- Cruella
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
Mejor canción original
- "Be alive" - King Richard
- "Dos oruguitas" - Encanto
- "Down to joy" - Belfast
- "No time to die" - No time to die
- "Somehow you do" - Four good days
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- The power of the dog
- West side story
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- Nightmare Alley
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free guy
- Spider-man: No way home
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
