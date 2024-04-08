Total Eclipse of the Heart: ¿Cuál es el significado oculto de la canción Eclipse total del amor?

Con el eclipse total solar que se llevó a cabo este 8 de abril, los usuarios de Internet usaron la canción “Total Eclipse of the Heart” para musicalizar todas sus publicaciones sobre el fenómeno astronómico más importante del año.

Se trata de un tema que interpreta Bonnie Tyler y que es un himno de los años 80, pues fue lanzado en 1983 y fue uno de los sencillos más vendidos en esa época. Hasta la fecha es una de las canciones más icónicas de la historia de la música.

¿Qué significa la canción “Total Eclipse of the Heart” o “Eclipse total del amor”?

El significado del eclipse total del corazón o del amor significa que una persona ya no puede volver a amar, pues su corazón fue cubierto por esta oscuridad similar a la que provocan los eclipses naturales.

La canción narra la historia de una mujer que está devastada porque tuvo una ruptura amorosa. Ella se siente sola y quisiera volver a sentir que la persona que ella ama, también la ama de forma recíproca, pero ella también saber que eso no es posible, pues el corazón de él vivió este eclipse total que le impide volver a amarla.

Letra en inglés de “Total Eclipse of the Heart” o “Eclipse total del amor”

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit lonely and you're never coming 'round

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit tired of listening to the sound of my tears



(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit nervous that the best of all the years have gone by

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified and then I see the look in your eyes



(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart



(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit restless and I dream of something wild

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit helpless and I'm lying like a child in your arms



(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit angry and I know I've got to get out and cry

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified, but then I see the look in your eyes



(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart



And I need you now, tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We'll be holding on forever



And we'll only be making it right

'Cause we'll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)



I don't know what to do and I'm always in the dark

We're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks



I really need you tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight



Once upon a time I was falling in love

Now I'm only falling apart

There's nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart



Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there's only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart



(Turn around, bright eyes)

(Turn around, bright eyes)



(Turn around)

Every now and then I know you'll never be the boy you always wanted to be

(Turn around)

But every now and then I know you'll always be the only boy who wanted me the way that I am



(Turn around)

Every now and then I know there's no one in the universe as magical and wondrous as you

(Turn around)

Every now and then I know there's nothing any better

There's nothing that I just wouldn't do



(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart



And I need you now, tonight (and I need you, and I need you)

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight (if you only)

We'll be holding on forever



And we'll only be making it right (and we'll never)

'Cause we'll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Your love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)



I don't know what to do, I'm always in the dark

Living in a powder keg and giving off sparks



I really need you tonight

Forever's gonna start tonight

(Forever's gonna start tonight)



Once upon a time I was falling in love

Now I'm only falling apart

There's nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart



Once upon a time there was light in my life

But now there's only love in the dark

Nothing I can say

A total eclipse of the heart



A total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heart



Letra en español de “Total Eclipse of the Heart” o “Eclipse total del amor”

Date la vuelta

Cada cierto tiempo, me siento un poco sola,

y tú nunca estás por aquí.

Date la vuelta

Cada cierto tiempo, me siento un poco cansada

de escuchar el sonido de mis lágrimas.

Date la vuelta

Cada cierto tiempo me pongo un poco nerviosa,

porque los mejores años de mi vida han pasado.

Date la vuelta

Cada cierto tiempo me aterrorizo un poco,

y entonces veo la mirada en tus ojos.

Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes

Cada cierto tiempo, me derrumbo.

Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes

Cada cierto tiempo, me derrumbo.



Date la vuelta

Cada cierto tiempo me pongo un poco inquieta (o impaciente),

y sueño con algo salvaje.

Date la vuelta

Cada cierto tiempo, me siento un poco indefensa,

y reposo como un niño en tus brazos.

Date la vuelta

Cada cierto tiempo, me enfado un poco,

y sé que tengo que salir y gritar.

Date la vuelta

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified

And then I see the look in your eyes

Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes

Cada cierto tiempo, me derrumbo.

Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes

Cada cierto tiempo, me derrumbo.



Y ahora, esta noche te necesito,

y te necesito más que nunca,

y si simplemente me abrazas fuerte,

estaremos abrazados para siempre,

y solo lo haremos bien,

porque nunca estaremos equivocados.



Juntos podemos llevarlo hasta la última parada,

tu amor es como una sombra sobre mí todo el tiempo

-todo el tiempo-.



Y no sé que hacer, y siempre estoy en la oscuridad,

vivimos en un barril de pólvora y soltamos chispas,

de verdad que esta noche te necesito,

el "para siempre" va a empezar esta noche,

el "para siempre" va a empezar esta noche.



Érase una vez en la que me enamoraba (cayendo en el amor),

pero ahora, simplemente me derrumbo (caigo en pedazos),

nada que pueda hacer, un eclipse total del corazón.



Érase una vez en la que había luz en mi vida,

pero ahora solo hay amor en la oscuridad,

nada que pueda decir, un eclipse total del corazón.



Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes

Cada cierto tiempo, me derrumbo.

Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes

Cada cierto tiempo, me derrumbo,

y ahora, esta noche te necesito,

y te necesito más que nunca,

y si simplemente me abrazas fuerte,

estaremos abrazados para siempre,

y solo lo haremos bien,

porque nunca estaremos equivocados.



Juntos podemos llevarlo hasta la última parada,

tu amor es como una sombra sobre mí todo el tiempo

-todo el tiempo-.



Y no sé que hacer, y siempre estoy en la oscuridad,

vivimos en un barril de pólvora y soltamos chispas,

de verdad que esta noche te necesito,

el "para siempre" va a empezar esta noche,

el "para siempre" va a empezar esta noche.



Érase una vez en la que me enamoraba,

pero ahora, simplemente me derrumbo,

nada que pueda hacer, un eclipse total del corazón.



Érase una vez en la que había luz en mi vida,

pero ahora solo hay amor en la oscuridad,

nada que pueda decir, un eclipse total del corazón,

un eclipse total del corazón.

