Nuevo León, listo para recibir a Tesla, dice Samuel García.

Tesla will spend $5 Billion to build its new Mexico Gigafactory and be >4,000 acres and employ >7000 people, 2X larger than Giga Texas.



This could be the largest new Tesla factory and will be finished in 9 months w/ Tom Zhu & team.



Let this sink in. 🇲🇽$TSLA pic.twitter.com/moaPiH8z9s