Vacunas contra COVID: Llega embarque con 585 mil dosis Pfizer; México envía 65 mil a Jamaica

65000 doses of Astra Zeneca #Vaccines have now been packed in Mexico for delivery to Kingston tomorrow! 🇯🇲 thanks 🇲🇽 for their generosity at this critical time. We convey sincere appreciation to @m_ebrard @marthadelgado and their excellent teams #CELAC #SouthSouthCooperation pic.twitter.com/7kOfI4jvNq